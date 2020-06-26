Fauci: U.S. Will Be Seeing ‘More Deaths’ as Coronavirus Cases Surge

Speaking Friday at a Milken Institute virtual event, Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, warned that as the United States experiences a spike in Chinese coronavirus cases, the country will ‘be seeing more deaths.”

A partial transcript is as follows:

MEG TIRRELL: [Fauci] called this new surge in cases a serious turnaround and commented on Arizona, California, and Texas. As obviously states where there are areas of concern. I asked him what is causing this and what lead to these surges. Here’s what he said.

DR. ANTHONY FAUCI: The people who have been pent up in those places, they’re looking at it as an all or none phenomenon, either we’re locked down or let’s storm the bars, go to the beach, no masks. That’s what the problem is. If you’re going to open up, you have to do it in a step-wise prudent fashion. If you go from lockdown to complete caution to the wind, you’re going to get into trouble.

[…]

There are more cases. There are more hospitalizations in some of those places and soon you’ll be seeing more deaths… Even though the deaths are coming down as a country, that doesn’t mean that you’re not going to start seeing them coming up now.