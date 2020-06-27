Poll: Nearly 2-in-3 Believe Masks Should Be ‘Mandatory’ During Pandemic

Nearly 2-in-3 Americans say that masks should be mandatory in public during the coronavirus crisis, according to a Yahoo News/YouGov poll—conducted June 24-25 and released on Friday evening.

The poll found 65 percent of Americans believe that “masks should be required in public places.”

It also found that 86 percent of Democrats believe masks should be mandatory while a slight majority of Republicans (54 percent) believe masks should not be mandatory.

So do these non-medical masks we're all meant to be wearing actually do anything? Well yes, yes they almost certainly do. Here's a thread about the current science. Let's start by explaining this striking picture of a researcher speaking in a laser scattering chamber.

1/n pic.twitter.com/pm6kA8k0cw — Jeremy #Masks4All Howard (@jeremyphoward) June 19, 2020

The only two demographic groups (out of 21 surveyed) that did not see strong majority support for making masks mandatory during a pandemic were Republicans and those who intend to vote for Trump.

Still, 46 percent of Republicans and 37 percent of those who intend to vote for Trump said masks should be “mandatory.”

The poll also found that 70 percent believe that the “virus is spreading more because people are taking fewer precautions (such as staying six feet apart and wearing masks)” while just “30 percent think The virus isn’t spreading more — we’re simply finding more cases because we’re testing.”

A Pew Research poll released this week found that 7-in-10 Americans believe people should wear masks in public during the pandemic.

A Breitbart News has been reporting, there has been overwhelming public support for wearing masks during the coronavirus pandemic.

It's amazing how much good one little mask can do! Check out how a normal, everyday mask keeps respiratory droplets from spreading outside your body, potentially sharing viruses. pic.twitter.com/zeXyemJwO8 — Providence Eastern WA (@providence_phc) June 26, 2020

A recent Fox News poll found that 80 “percent of Americans—including 68 percent of Republicans and 61 percent who ‘strongly approve’ of President Donald Trump’s job performance—have a favorable view of people who wear masks during the coronavirus crisis” while another YouGov poll found that 7-in-10 Americans believe wearing a mask is a “sign of respectfulness.”