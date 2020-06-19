Poll: 8-in-10 Have ‘Favorable’ View of People Who Wear Masks

Masks AP
AP
Tony Lee

Eighty percent of Americans—including 68 percent of Republicans and 61 percent who “strongly approve” of President Donald Trump’s job performance—have a favorable view of people who wear masks during the coronavirus crisis, according to a national poll released on Friday evening.

The Fox News poll found that strong majorities in all of the 40 demographic groups that were polled had a favorable opinion of those who wear masks.

Just 13 percent of Americans had an unfavorable view of those who wear masks.

The poll was conducted June 13-16 and has a margin of error of +/- 2.5 percentage points.

