WATCH: Gunman Opens Fire During Louisville Protest

The sounds of gunfire erupted at Jefferson Square Park Saturday night in Louisville, Kentucky, during a protest over the officer-involved shooting death of Breonna Taylor.

Video which captured the sounds of gunfire was posted to YouTube by the Telegraph. It shows people scrambling for cover as shots ring out:

WARNING: VIOLENCE

The New York Post reported that one person was killed and another wounded when the shots were fired.

The Post also noted that there is no information on the type of gun used nor is it clear whether all the gun shots were from the attacker. Some of the gun shots may have been the sounds of police returning fire.

People had begun congregating and camping in the park as a means of protesting Breonna Taylor’s death, but the Louisville Metropolitan Police Department (LMPD) said the camp will be cleared following the shooting.

The LMPD used Twitter to explain their plans:

A team from Metro Public Works is working to pack up the tents in the park and ensure all the belongings are secured so they can be returned to their owners. They will be available for pick up at 600 Meriwether Avenue later today. — LMPD (@LMPD) June 28, 2020

While most protesters in the park have been largely peaceful. Things changed last night when shots rang out in the park, leaving one dead and one other shot. We are now clearing the park and it will stay cleared. — LMPD (@LMPD) June 28, 2020

