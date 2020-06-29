1 Killed, 2 Wounded When Gunmen Open Fire Outside Amazon Center

One person was killed and two others wounded when two gunmen opened fire outside an Amazon fulfillment center Monday afternoon in Jacksonville, Florida.

ABC News reported that the man who was killed was “targeted” by the attackers.

#BREAKING: 3 Shot, 1 Killed at Amazon Warehouse in Jacksonville Here's What We Know >> https://t.co/7gMbNTUzKR pic.twitter.com/UCLFI0jGkO — Breaking911 (@Breaking911) June 29, 2020

News4Jax reported that the wounded individuals suffered “minor injuries.”

The individual killed was by the alleged attackers as he stood in line to apply for employment.

The two gunman are being sought, together with the getaway car driver.

This is a photo of the suspect vehicle referenced by Assistant Chief Kee. If you have information regarding this vehicle or its occupants, call JSO at 904-630-0500 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS. pic.twitter.com/vZJdlrorIr — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) June 29, 2020

