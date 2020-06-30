Virginia Republican Nick Freitas, a candidate for the state’s seventh congressional district, announced Monday that he had raised over $1 million since declaring his candidacy last year.

On top of the large figure, Freitas added that his fundraising total has eclipsed that of any other GOP candidate reported thus far this cycle and that he outraised his primary opponents across every other quarter.

Freitas hopes to unseat freshman swing district candidate Rep. Abigail Spanberger (D-VA). Freitas also said that he raised more in the previous seven months than Spanberger raised in the eleven months between her announcement and pre-primary report in 2018.

The GOP nominating convention to decide who will challenge Spanberger is on July 18.

The seventh congressional represents a pivotal swing district that could help Republicans regain the House majority. It was one of the 13 congressional districts President Donald Trump won by more than six percent during the 2016 presidential election, but House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections.

Spanberger defeated incumbent Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA) by 1.9 percent during the 2018 midterm elections.

Freitas claims his fundraising success shows that Republicans can retake the district from the Democrats:

The support we have received from across the 7th district, across Virginia, and across the country has been incredible from Day 1. Over the past seven months, with the help of our grassroots supporters, we have been able to raise more money during our nomination period than Congresswoman Spanberger raised before her primary two years ago, putting us firmly on track to flip this seat back in 2020.

“With the continued support of the voters across the 7th District and our grassroots supporters across the country, I know that we can restore conservative leadership to our district,” he added.