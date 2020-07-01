Alabama GOP U.S. Senate Hopeful Tommy Tuberville Campaign Bus Goes Up in Flames

According to a Facebook post by the DeKalb County, AL Sheriff’s Office, the campaign bus for former Auburn head football coach Tommy Tuberville’s U.S. Senate campaign caught fire late Wednesday evening just northeast of Fort Payne, AL on Interstate 59.

The post from the sheriff’s office noted a “recreational vehicle” was on fire.

According to a Twitter post from Alabama-based Yellowhammer News editor-in-chief Sean Ross, Tuberville was not on board the bus at the time, and a volunteer driving the bus was the only occupant and was not injured.

Can confirm @TTuberville’s bus caught fire on I-59 a short time ago. Coach was NOT onboard at the time. A volunteer driving the bus was the only occupant and escaped unharmed. Cause of fire not currently known.#alsen #alpolitics pic.twitter.com/HNqBYa4YUX — Sean Ross (@sean_yhn) July 2, 2020

Tuberville’s campaign manager Paul Shashy gave the following statement to Huntsville, AL NBC affiliate WAFF 48:

“Coach Tuberville’s candidacy has obviously caught fire with voters…and our bus has, too. We are thankful that no one was hurt in the incident and for the remarkable first responders who assisted immediately. The fire occurred on a test drive shortly after maintenance.”

Tuberville faces former U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions on July 14 in a Republican primary runoff election for the GOP nod. Tuberville was the top vote-getter in the March 3 primary and received an endorsement from President Donald Trump shortly after making the runoff.

The winner faces incumbent Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) in the November general election.

