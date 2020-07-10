The left has launched a boycott campaign against Goya Food products after president and CEO Bob Unanue praised President Donald Trump at a White House event on Thursday to announce the Hispanic Prosperity Initiative.

But Unanue is not backing down and support for him and his company is growing, including some encouraging people to “buycott” instead of boycott Goya products.

Unanue said on Fox and Friends on Friday about his remarks at the White House about the country being blessed to have Trump as president:

We were part of a commission called the White House Hispanic Prosperity Initiative and they called on us to be there to see how we could help opportunities within the economic and educational realm for prosperity among Hispanics and among the United States.

“My brother came up with a terrific idea and I am encouraging all to join me in purchasing $10 worth of @GoyaFoods products and donating them to your local food bank. Let’s push a BUY-cott, not a boycott. Let’s show the #Goyaway people what compassion can do,” podcast host Mike Opelka tweeted on Friday.

His tweet has thousands of retweets and likes.

As Breitbart News reported, Unanue pledged more than one million pounds of food for food banks nationwide that have been inundated with demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Goya Foods was founded in 1936 by Unanue’s grandfather, Prudencio Unanue Ortiz, who immigrated to the United States.

“We’re all truly blessed … to have leader like President Trump because he’s a builder,” Unanue said, adding that his grandfather’s food business was founded with the same goals — “to build, to grow, to prosper.”

“Almost immediately, #BoycottGoya, #GoyaFoods and #Goyaway began trending on social media platforms with scorn coming seemingly from all directions, including Hollywood and Washington,” AP reported.

The CEO of @GoyaFoods is at a White House event saying we're

But the AP also reported that while leftists are posting videos of them throwing away food, Goya has helped feed people, “Many of those that came to Goya’s defense Friday pointed to the company’s history of philanthropy. This spring, Goya donated over 300,000 pounds of food, or about 270,000 meals, to food banks and other organizations as part of its pandemic relief effort. The company said it also donated more 20,000 protective masks. Last month, Goya showed up with thousands of pounds of food for families in the Bronx and Harlem who have been affected by COVID-19. It donated food to a public school in Queens.”

