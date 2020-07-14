House Republicans Lobby to Give Visas to Online-Only Foreign Students

A handful of House Republicans are lobbying to reopen a loophole allowing foreign students to stay in the United States for taking online courses at colleges and universities, Breitbart News has learned.

This month, the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agency announced it would enforce federal law that dictates that foreign students are not rewarded F-1 student visas for the purpose of attending online courses.

“[Foreign] students will not be permitted to enter or remain in the United States to attend such schools but they are not barred from continuing to attend all classes at these schools from abroad,” DHS officials wrote.

Four House Republicans are circulating a letter to fellow lawmakers, pleading with ICE to reopen the loophole that was allowing F-1 foreign student visa holders to remain in the U.S. without fulfilling the in-person class requirement.

The letter, obtained by Breitbart News, has been signed by:

Rob Woodall (R-GA)

Peter King (R-NY)

John Curtis (R-UT)

Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)

the House Republicans write:

Under the new guidance, foreign students will not be granted visas to enroll this fall in colleges and universities offering courses only online. Consequently, international students currently enrolled in these institutions must transfer to another institution, leave the country, or face deportation. This guidance will deal a long-term blow to our collegiate communities and deter international students from living and working in these towns while obtaining higher education degrees in the future, hampering growth and innovation. We oppose this new guidance and respectfully request ICE reverts back to the original March 13 guidance governing F-1 visa holders.

The full letter can be read here:

House GOP ICE Guidance Letter by John Binder on Scribd

Currently, Harvard University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) are suing President Trump’s administration to demand that online-only foreign students be given F-1 student visas.

The Chamber of Commerce, a major donor to the Republican establishment, has most recently threatened similar legal action if the Trump administration does not reopen the loophole and begin giving F-1 student visas to online-only foreign students.

The F-1 student visa program — as well as the Optional Practical Training (OPT) visa program that delivers foreign graduates to businesses at discounted rates — is a cash cow for American colleges and universities.

Every year, nearly one million foreign students who fill seats in undergraduate and graduate programs provide at least $9 billion to U.S. university systems. These foreign students often pay three times as much in tuition and fees as their American counterparts.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.