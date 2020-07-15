President Donald Trump on Tuesday listed over 40 different disastrous things that former Vice President Joe Biden proposed to do if elected president.

“It’s probably never been a time when candidates are so different,” Trump said during a press conference in the Rose Garden of the White House. “We want law and order; they don’t want law and order. We want strong closed borders with people able to come in through merit, through a legal process; they don’t want to have any borders at all.”

Trump revealed that he had his staff draw up a list of Biden’s proposals in recent weeks, noting his political turn to satisfy the hard left.

“One of the things I just asked my people to do is just draw up for me, just quickly, some of the things that we’ve been hearing about over the last couple of weeks,” he said.

Here is the list of Biden’s proposals, drawn from the transcript of the president’s press conference:

Abolish immigration detention. No more detention. You come in here illegally, no more detention. Stop all deportation. End prosecution of illegal border crossers. Support the deadly sanctuary cities. Incentivize illegal-alien child smuggling. Expand asylum for all new illegal aliens. Cancel all asylum cooperation agreements with Honduras, Guatemala, with El Salvador. Taxpayer-funded lawyers will be given to all illegal aliens. Abolish immigration enforcement against illegal workers. Restore Catch and Release policies for illegals. Grant work permits for illegal aliens. Provide taxpayer subsidies and welfare for illegal aliens and new immigrants. Federal Student Aid and free community college for illegal aliens. Sign new immigrants up for welfare immediately. End requirement for immigrants’ self-sufficiency and maximize their welfare. End all travel bans, including from jihadist regions. Grant mass amnesty. Vastly expand low-skilled immigration to the United States. Increase refugee admissions by 700 percent. Abolish law enforcement as we know it. End cash bail. Abolish completely the death penalty. Appoint social justice prosecutors in order to free violent criminals. End mandatory minimums. Incentivize prison closure. End solitary confinement. Free federal housing for former inmates. Rejoin Paris Climate Accord. Mandate net-zero carbon emissions for homes, offices, and all new buildings by 2030. Mandate zero carbon emissions from power plants by 2035. Mandate net-zero carbon emissions by 2050. Mandate all 500,000 school buses and all 3 million government vehicles be changed to zero-emission vehicles within five years. Install 500,000 taxpayer-funded charging stations nationwide. End school choice. End tax credit scholarships serving disadvantaged students in 26 states. Oppose 14 million Americans with education savings accounts and get rid of school choice, having to do with school choice. Eliminate school choice in Washington, D.C. Abolish all charter schools. Ban funding for charter schools in poor neighborhoods. Abolish educational standards. Abolish the suburbs with AFFH regulations. They’re going to rip down the wall.

Trump referred to Biden over 30 times during his press conference, which lasted over an hour.

“There has never been an election where we’ve had this kind of difference,” he said.