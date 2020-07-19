Rep. Conor Lamb’s (D-PA) campaign spokesman urged Pennsylvania 17th congressional district Republican candidate Sean Parnell on Saturday to “burn in hell and die.”

Coleman Lamb, Rep. Lamb’s brother, retweeted someone who urged for Parnell’s death. Coleman Lamb wrote, “Can add @SeanParnellUSA here.”

Coleman later deleted the tweet, but it was preserved by many Republicans and conservatives.

Totally unhinged behavior from @ConorLambPA’s little brother & campaign manager: wishing Lamb’s opponent and decorated Army combat veteran @SeanParnellUSA dies and burns in hell. #PA17 pic.twitter.com/eUXDd8lRM5 — Michael McAdams (@M_McAdams) July 18, 2020

Parnell slammed Coleman Lamb’s inflammatory tweet in a statement on Saturday. He said:

It is disappointing that Conor Lamb’s brother, a leader in his campaign, would stoop so low as to call for the death of a political opponent. It is distasteful and hateful rhetoric that has no place in political discourse. In the spirit of today’s cancel culture, one would expect calls for Coleman Lamb’s immediate dismissal. However, I believe that everyone needs a little grace from time to time. As despicable as Coleman Lamb’s comments are, everyone makes mistakes, and I hope that Coleman Lamb, Conor Lamb, and their campaign team can learn from it.

National Republican Congressional Committee (NRCC) spokesman Michael McAdams said on Saturday that Coleman Lamb’s tweet was “totally unhinged.”

“Totally unhinged behavior from @ConorLambPA’s little brother & campaign manager: wishing Lamb’s opponent and decorated Army combat veteran @SeanParnellUSA dies and burns in hell,” he wrote.

Former senior Donald Trump administration staffer Richard Grenell wrote,

“Stick to policy debates not death wishes. This is unacceptable, @ColemanLamb.”

Stick to policy debates not death wishes. This is unacceptable, @ColemanLamb. https://t.co/JeFk4Ty5DZ — Richard Grenell (@RichardGrenell) July 18, 2020

Rep. Lamb represents one of the 30 congressional districts that President Donald Trump won during the 2016 presidential election, but House Democrats managed to flip during the 2018 midterm elections. Republicans only need to regain a net 17 seats to regain the House majority.

The controversial tweet arises as Parnell outraised Lamb by nearly double in the second quarter of 2020. Parnell raised over $717,00, while Lamb only raised $41,393 in the same period.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.