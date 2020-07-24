Watch Live: President Trump Presents the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryun

Charlie Spiering

President Donald Trump on Friday will present the Presidential Medal of Freedom to Jim Ryun, a former Olympian, record-breaking runner, and a Congressman for the state of Kansas.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honor in the United States.

The ceremony will take place at 11:00 a.m. EST.

