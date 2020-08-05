President Donald Trump met with Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) on Wednesday to discuss his successful fight against the coronavirus pandemic in his state.

“He’s been hit very hard, and he hit back even harder,” Trump said after meeting with Ducey in the Oval Office.

Ducey noted that the state had its infection spike much later than other states, but acted quickly to slow the spread of the disease.

Thankfully, the Arizona COVID-19 numbers that were heightening the mainstream media hysteria over the past couple months continue to look promising for our state. Remember – many of these numbers count "suspected" patients, who may not ever have a confirmed case of COVID-19. pic.twitter.com/FrFPdWN7ol — Rep Andy Biggs (@RepAndyBiggsAZ) July 27, 2020

He offered his experience as proof that any state could fight off their own spike in cases.

“There’s a real path forward and a common-sense approach that we can apply in Arizona, not only around saving lives but also safely and successfully getting our kids back to school at the appropriate time,” he said.

Ducey thanked Arizona businesses and citizens for wearing masks, social distancing, washing their hands, closing bars and night clubs, and staying away from crowded places to help slow the spread of the virus.

“Our private sector folks have been terrific,” he said.

Ducey thanked Trump and the White House Coronavirus Task Force for working with his state to fight the spike in the virus.

“Upon putting those steps out there, we’ve seen improvement every week, week-over-week, for four weeks,” he said.

Dr. Deborah Birx praised Ducey for working with the task force.

“We’ve demonstrated now that you can keep a state open and retail open if you do these five common-sense pieces,” Dr. Birx said during the meeting, noting that it was the best way to decrease spikes in cases.