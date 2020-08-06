Joe Biden: ‘Unlike the African American Community … the Latino Community Is an Incredibly Diverse Community’

Former Vice President Joe Biden remarked in an interview released Thursday that “unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community.”

Biden was addressing the National Association of Black Journalists (NABJ) and National Association of Hispanic Journalists (NAHJ) Joint Virtual Convention. Portions of the interview were aired Wednesday, and the full video was streamed Thursday.

National Public Radio’s Lulu Garcia-Navarro asked Biden about whether he would stop the deportation of Cubans.

“I’m going to look at every single country in the world … this guy [President Donald Trump] is sending them back,” Biden said, promising to extend the Temporary Protected Status (TPS) program on his first day in office — one of several such first-day promises Biden has made.

Garcia-Navarro followed up, asking whether Biden would attempt to restore the Obama-Biden administration’s policy of improving relations with communist Cuba.

“Yes,” he said.

Biden then went on to add:

“And by the way, w hat you all know, but most people don’t know, unlike the African American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community, with incredibly different attitudes about different things … it’s a very diverse community.”

.@JoeBiden: “Unlike the African-American community, with notable exceptions, the Latino community is an incredibly diverse community” pic.twitter.com/CFO4Q40jEI — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) August 6, 2020

Biden attempted to explain that point by arguing that Latinos in Florida and Arizona had different views on immigration.

Garcia-Navarro did not ask Biden why he thought the black community was not diverse. She moved on to a different topic.

Katrina Pierson, a senior adviser to the president’s reelection campaign, tweeted an outraged response:

Hey media – Are you guys gonna cover this or continue to pretend that this is acceptable? There are only 3 words to describe these disgusting comments from @JoeBiden: RACIST AF https://t.co/F6fMCTu6gr — Katrina Pierson (@KatrinaPierson) August 6, 2020

Coincidentally, the Biden campaign released an ad Thursday aimed at black voters that likened President Trump to the “violent racists” of the Jim Crow past.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). His new book, RED NOVEMBER, tells the story of the 2020 Democratic presidential primary from a conservative perspective. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.