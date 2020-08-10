President Donald Trump denied Sunday a report he seriously proposed he be added to Mount Rushmore, but indicated he thought it was a “good idea.”

“This is Fake News by the failing New York Times and bad ratings CNN,” Trump wrote on social media. “Never suggested it although, based on all of the many things accomplished during the first 3 1/2 years, perhaps more than any other Presidency, sounds like a good idea to me!”

The president also shared a photo of himself in front of the famous monument.

The New York Times reported on Sunday the White House reached out to South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem in 2018 about adding additional presidents to Mount Rushmore.

Mount Rushmore is a federal monument, not a state monument.

Noem, the report added, gave the president a four-foot sculpture of the monument with his face added to the mountain, when he visited in July.