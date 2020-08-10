Report: ‘Major Explosion’ in Baltimore, Children Trapped

Emergency personnel are responding to what has been described as a “major explosion” in Baltimore, with “multiple people” reportedly trapped, including children.

According to the Baltimore City firefighters union, the explosion occurred near Reisterstown Road, affecting several homes and trapping “at least” five individuals, including children. Authorities are responding to the scene:

In the area of 6500 blk Reisterstown Rd 21215 Several houses exploded. At least 5 people trapped, some children. A Collapse Respose and Second Alarm has been called. 📷 @CitizenAppBALT pic.twitter.com/Ayddx8JeUp — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

(3) patients, all critical have been rescued by Firefighters. Special Rescue Operations units have arrived and are beginning to search and rescue the other patients. (6) #BCFDEMS medic units have been called. Units from @BaltCoFire have been called to help. 📷@CitizenAppBALT https://t.co/GtmvfbRVYZ pic.twitter.com/5nJmHbFX6U — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

Rescue operations ongoing.@BaltCoFire @iafflocal1311 units assisting. This is a major incident. @BCFDL734 President Langford is on scene supporting our members. Fire Communications personnel are doing an outstanding job supporting this incident. pic.twitter.com/rHm9ABGzCT — Baltimore Firefighters IAFF Local 734 (@BCFDL734) August 10, 2020

"Three dwellings completely destroyed", they say — Justin Fenton (@justin_fenton) August 10, 2020

“Eyewitnesses tell WJZ they could hear a large boom and felt the ground shake,” the outlet reported.

Update: At least one individual was killed and two injured as a result of what authorities describe as a gas explosion: