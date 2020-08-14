Giant tech corporations have joined a Chamber of Commerce lawsuit that seeks to overturn President Trump’s executive order halting visa programs to prioritize unemployed Americans for scarcely available jobs.

Last month, the Chamber of Commerce filed a lawsuit against Trump’s expanded executive order, signed in June, that halts the H-1B, H-4, H-2B, L-1, and J-1 visa programs to reduce foreign competition against millions of unemployed Americans.

Today, there are 26 million Americans who are jobless — 7.7 million of whom are out of the workforce altogether and about two million who have been out of work for months but want full-time employment. Another 8.4 million Americans are working part-time but want full-time jobs.

Now, CEOs for the largest tech corporations in the world have signed onto the lawsuit in an amicus brief. Tech corporations such as Amazon, Facebook, Twitter, Apple, Netflix, Zillow, and PayPal have all signed on to fight Trump’s order.

The full list of those supporting the Chamber of Commerce lawsuit include:

1. Adobe Inc. 2. Alliance of Business Immigration Lawyers 3. Amazon.com, Inc. 4. Apple Inc. 5. Atlassian, Inc. 6. Autodesk, Inc. 7. Bates White, LLC 8. Box, Inc. 9. BSA Business Software Alliance, Inc. 10. Consumer Technology Association 11. Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce 12. Dropbox, Inc. 13. Facebook, Inc. 14. FWD.us Education Fund 15. GitHub, Inc. 16. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 17. HP Inc. 18. HR Policy Association 19. Information Technology Industry Council 20. Institute of International Bankers 21. Intel Corp. 22. Internet Association 23. Juniper Networks, Inc. 24. LinkedIn Corporation 25. Metro Atlanta Chamber 26. Microsoft Corporation 27. Netflix, Inc. 28. New Imagitas, Inc. 29. North Texas Commission 30. Partnership for a New American Economy Research Fund 31. PayPal, Inc. 32. Plaid Inc. 33. Postmates Inc. 34. Reddit, Inc. 35. salesforce.com, inc. 36. SAP SE 37. Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA) 38. ServiceNow, Inc. 39. Shutterstock, Inc. 40. Silicon Valley Bank 41. Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) 42. Splunk Inc. 43. Square, Inc. 44. SurveyMonkey Inc. 45. Twitter, Inc. 46. Uber Technologies, Inc. 47. Upwork Inc. 48. Vail Valley Partnership 49. VMware, Inc. 50. Workday, Inc. 51. Xylem Inc. 52. Zillow Group, Inc.

The corporate lobbying effort to reopen pipelines of foreign workers to take U.S. jobs comes as companies are cutting Information Technology (IT) jobs, about 134,000 in July, due to economic shutdowns spurred by the Chinese coronavirus crisis.

The Wall Street Journal reported:

Across all sectors, job postings in IT fell to roughly 235,000 in July, down from nearly 269,000 in June and about 358,000 in March. The sectors with the most tech-job postings in July were professional and technical services with 39,956 postings, finance and insurance at 18,756, and manufacturing at 17,473. [Emphasis added]

Tech CEOs like Jeff Bezos, Mark Zuckerberg, Jack Dorsey, and Tim Cook signing onto the lawsuit is significant because of their tremendous sway in the Washington, D.C. beltway, particularly when it comes to labor and immigration policy.

In July, the Trump administration clarified that foreign nationals taking online courses with American colleges and universities would not be eligible for F-1 student visas. A lawsuit was quickly filed with the support of tech executives.

Weeks later, the administration dropped the policy. A Yahoo Finance report admitted that the tech executives signing onto the lawsuit had “underscored the power wielded by tech companies, who have lots of money and political influence at their disposal.”

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.