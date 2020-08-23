Cher Attends USPS Rally and Rips ‘Malibu No Shows’: It’s About ‘UR CHILDREN GROWING UP IN A DEMOCRACY, OR DICTATORSHIP’

Left-wing pop icon turned United State Postal Service activist Cher attended a rally for the USPS on Saturday holding a sign the read “Hey Senate! Snap Out of it!” But she was far from satisfied with the overall attendance, saying “I was Disappointed in Number Who Showed up.”

Take ACTION in support of postal workers, 39% are people of color, 40% are women, and 16% are military members and veterans, many of whom have lost a substantial portion of their income due to DeJoy's service cuts. https://t.co/lrMNRvXzz2 #SaveThePostOffice #WeWillDeliver pic.twitter.com/pg4YS5b2A1 — Cher (@cher) August 22, 2020

Indeed, the California crooner showed up at her local post office holding a sign alongside a few other people. The “Believe” singer’s in-person protest came just days after she fired off several tweets asking her 3.8 million Twitter followers how she might go about volunteering at her local post office. In the end, she learned the USPS doesn’t accept volunteers.

Saturday’s protest was part of the left-wing organization MoveOn’s “Save the Post Office Saturday” Day of Action, an event that Cher promoted.

When a Twitter user pushed back on Cher, telling her that people probably didn’t show up to the protest because they didn’t want to risk contracting the coronavirus, she flipped out.

“Dude I Have Asthma & Air From Calif Fires Made it Worse. Today. After I Got Home It Got Rough,” the Grammy-winner replied, before flipping the bird at the Twitter user. “FYI THERE WAS NO KICKING OR SCREAMINGFace with symbols over mouth We Believe In Freedom,JOBS,& Cleaner world For EVERYONE ”

The sparsely-attended left-wing rally Cher attended on Saturday coincided with the U.S. House passing a $25 billion emergency funding bill for the U.S. Postal Service. The funding measure comes as Democrats continue to push the line, without evidence, that President Trump wants to block additional billions for the Post Office to thwart mail-in voting ahead of the presidential election.