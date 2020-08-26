South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said the “common American” is the hero for whom President Donald Trump is fighting during her speech at the Republican National Convention on Wednesday night.

“History chooses its heroes for the time in which they live,” Kristi Noem said.

“At our founding, [James] Madison was one of the chosen. When the nation’s very existence was challenged it was [Abraham] Lincoln’s turn. Thanks to these men, America is a land of hope,” she said.

“Their examples have been repeated in countless ways by simple Americans following their consciences. But, there is another American hero to be recognized. That is the common American. This is who President Trump is fighting for. He’s fighting for you,” Noem said.

During her remarks, Noem also linked Lincoln’s concerns about “wild and furious passions” taking the place “of reasoned judgment” with the violence and destruction playing out in the streets of Democrat-run cities across America.

“It took 244 years to build this great nation — flaws and all — but we stand to lose it in a tiny fraction of that time if we continue down the path taken by the Democrats and their radical supporters,” she said.

“From Seattle and Portland to Washington and New York, Democrat-run cities across this country are being overrun by violent mobs. The violence is rampant. There’s looting, chaos, destruction, and murder. People that can afford to flee have fled. But the people that can’t — good, hard-working Americans — are left to fend for themselves,” the South Dakota governor said.

Noem also explained how the Republican Party is different from the Democrats.

“Our party respects individuals based on who they are. We don’t divide people based on their beliefs or their roots. We don’t shun people who think for themselves,” she said.

“We respect everyone equally under the Constitution and treat them as Martin Luther King Jr. wished, according to the content of their character and not the color of their skin.”

