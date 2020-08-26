Watch – Man to Madison Protesters: ‘I Got a Family to Support’

Protests erupted in Madison, Wisconsin, for the third night Tuesday over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, as protesters smashed buildings, set fires, and marched throughout the streets. It prompted one man who was standing in a smashed storefront to ask, “Are they trying to get Trump reelected?”

Demonstrators gathered in Madison for another night of protest Tuesday night.

“Are they trying to get Trump reelected? Seriously. I’ve got a family to support. I’ve got fucking kids to feed,” a man, standing in a smashed storefront, said to someone off-camera.

“These people don’t represent our movement,” a woman replied.

“Well,” the man responded, arms extended. “I’m sorry. But they’re part— they’re with you”:

Windows of businesses and residential buildings being smashed on University Avenue — which were not preemptively boarded up. This Papa John’s employee asks protesters, “Do you want Trump to be elected?” pic.twitter.com/IbSubGfGs6 — Dylan Brogan (@telldylan) August 26, 2020

Other videos show protesters rolling dumpsters down the street and multiple fires blazing on University Avenue:

Several rolling dumpster fires going down University Avenue. pic.twitter.com/v8ALiStIvr — Dylan Brogan (@telldylan) August 26, 2020

Multiple fires on University Avenue in Madison now burning. pic.twitter.com/lRmvlA17ml — Dylan Brogan (@telldylan) August 26, 2020

According to Isthmus, one of the speakers at Monday’s protest declared that “damage to property isn’t violence…shooting and killing Black people is”:

Many protesters believe destruction is justified in Madison after the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha. @telldylan reports one speaker at the Monday night protest said, “damage to property isn’t violence…shooting and killing Black people is.” https://t.co/Zjkzh1s62P pic.twitter.com/rAToLdax6L — Isthmus (@isthmus) August 25, 2020

Kenosha also experienced another violent night of protests, with two shot dead and one wounded.