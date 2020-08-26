Watch – Man to Madison Protesters: ‘I Got a Family to Support’

Hannah Bleau

Protests erupted in Madison, Wisconsin, for the third night Tuesday over the police-involved shooting of Jacob Blake, as protesters smashed buildings, set fires, and marched throughout the streets. It prompted one man who was standing in a smashed storefront to ask, “Are they trying to get Trump reelected?”

Demonstrators gathered in Madison for another night of protest Tuesday night.

“Are they trying to get Trump reelected? Seriously. I’ve got a family to support. I’ve got fucking kids to feed,” a man, standing in a smashed storefront, said to someone off-camera.

“These people don’t represent our movement,” a woman replied.

“Well,” the man responded, arms extended. “I’m sorry. But they’re part— they’re with you”:

Other videos show protesters rolling dumpsters down the street and multiple fires blazing on University Avenue:

According to Isthmus, one of the speakers at Monday’s protest declared that “damage to property isn’t violence…shooting and killing Black people is”:

Kenosha also experienced another violent night of protests, with two shot dead and one wounded.

