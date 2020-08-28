Protesters in D.C. harassed a maskless officer during Thursday night’s demonstrations, with one protester repeatedly waving masks in front of his face, prompting the officer to grab the masks and toss them behind him.

Video shows an agitated protester confronting the officer, who was not wearing a mask.

“Where’s your boss? … He’s not in charge. He’s too dumb to be in charge,” he said of the officer. “He doesn’t believe in fucking science.”

“He wants him to die. He wants him to die. He wants him to die,” the protester said, pointing in various directions. “He wants his children to die. He wants his wife to die. He won’t put his fucking mask on.”

“Why won’t you put one on? It’s easy. It’s easy. Here. I have a box for you. I’ll let you take one yourself,” he continued, waving the masks in his face.

“They’re free. They’re wrapped. It’s the law,” he continued.

Another protester could be heard in the background asking, “Does it make you feel like you’ve got a bigger dick because you don’t have it [a mask] on?”

“Who are you protecting and serving? That little boy you go home to is going to get sick because of this,” the main protester in the video continued. “If you have a little girl, she’s going to get sick.”

“I know you don’t want mommy and daddy getting sick so take a fucking mask,” he said, taunting the officer and waving the masks in his face yet again.

At that point, the officer took the masks and tossed them behind him, prompting the protester to beg for them back, to no avail.

It was just one of several tense scenes in the nation’s capital Thursday night. Protesters harassed several high-profile figures who were departing from President Trump’s Republican National Convention speech, including Sen. Rand Paul (R-KY) and Georgia State Rep. Vernon Jones (D):