Nolte: Don’t Forget Kamala and Team Biden Paid Bail for Rioters

While Joe Biden attempts to blame President Trump for riots launched by and populated solely with his comrades on the left, including the terrorist group Black Lives Matter — a group Biden proudly supports and encourages — let’s not forget that more than a dozen members of Biden’s campaign team have directly contributed to the riots by helping to bail out those arrested during the rioting.

Let’s not forget that at the very birth of what has grown into months of riots in countless Democrat-run cities, Reuters reported that some 13 paid staffers on Biden’s campaign donated to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

Let’s not forget that Joe Biden’s vice presidential pick, Kamala Harris, promoted the Minnesota Freedom Fund.

For those unfamiliar with the chirpily named Minnesota Freedom Fund, it’s a fund that, per Reuters, “opposes the practice of cash bail, or making people pay to avoid pre-trial imprisonment. The group uses donations to pay bail fees in Minneapolis.”

And during the riots — while the riots were actually happening — and again, per Reuters, “at least 13 Biden campaign staff members posted on Twitter on Friday and Saturday that they made donations to the Minnesota Freedom Fund.”

The riots in Minneapolis broke out on Wednesday, May 27.

This means that two and three days later, on Friday, May 29, and Saturday, May 30, long after Minneapolis was on fire and countless small businesses were razed and looted, paid staffers on Joe Biden’s presidential campaign were contributing money to put people arrested for rioting right back on the streets.

Kamala Harris promoted Minnesota Freedom Fund four days — four days! — after the riots began.

People aren’t arrested for peacefully protesting.

These people were arrested for contributing to the mayhem, to the lawlessness, and the man who wants to be our president has paid staffers contributing to a fund and promoting a fund behind the revolving door responsible for so much of this anarchy.

You see, one of the primary ways — and this is by design — that the Democrat Party has been able to keep the riots going for such an unprecedented length of time is this revolving door.

The Antifa and Black Lives Matter terrorists have no fear of jail. They know that either a Democrat city attorney will escort them right out the jailhouse door by refusing to charge them, or, thanks to people such as those hired by Joe Biden, their bail money has already been raised.

Either way, they are right back on the streets rioting again with no fear of consequence.

What could encourage rioting more than knowing there will never be any consequences?

Between the Democrat governors refusing to call out the appropriate number of National Guard to put an end to this, something they could easily do and choose not to, and this revolving jailhouse door, what you get is a wave of riots without end…

Non-stop, left-wing riots in countless Democrat-run cities…

That, my friends, is the plan. That’s the whole idea.

This is a violent revolution, not a protest. It is a violent revolution backed by the Democrat Party and the corporate media.

It is not a violent revolution against the police.

Oh, no. Don’t be fooled by that.

The police are just in the way of the real target…

You. Me. Us.

So when you see videos of looters and marauders burning down some innocent American’s hopes and dreams, when you see videos of terrorists swarm like zombies all over the car of some poor sap guilty of nothing more than making a wrong turn, remember that Joe Biden’s vice presidential choice and campaign staffers watch those same videos and respond with donations to let loose those looters and marauders.

Remember that Joe Biden surrounds himself with those who watch those videos and respond with donations to let loose those looters and marauders.

