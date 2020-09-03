Feds: 19 Non-Citizens Charged with Voting in 2016 Election in Swing State

A total of 19 non-citizens in the swing state of North Carolina have been charged with voter fraud after allegedly voting in the 2016 presidential election.

This week, the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of North Carolina prosecutors announced voter fraud charges against 19 non-citizens, from a variety of countries, whom they allege cast votes in the 2016 election after a years-long federal investigation.

Seven of the 19 non-citizens were charged with falsely claiming American citizenship or making false statements on voter registration applications. The seven were also charged with a misdemeanor for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election.

The seven include:

Francisco Antonio-Aguirre, 64-years-old, of Guatemala

Roob Kaur Atar-Singh, 57-years-old, of Malaysia

Rosalva Negrete-Toledo, 65-years-old, of Mexico

Dave Delano Virgil, 57-years-old, of Tobago

Eloy Alberto Zayas-Berrier, 70-years-old, of Cuba

Emmanuel Olakunle Atoyebi, 31-years-old, of Nigeria

Mokhtar Qaid Ahmed Gulaimid, 48-years-old, of Yemen

Another 12 non-citizens were hit with misdemeanor charges for unlawfully casting ballots in the 2016 presidential election. Those 12 include:

Ismay Prudence Kathleen James, 54-years-old, of Bermuda

Donald Christian Martyn, 44-years-old, of Sierra Leone

Chaim Pinto, 68-years-old, of Israel

John Andrew Rapsky, 54-years-old, of Canada

Baijoo Pottakulath Thomas, 58-years-old, of India

Shuqin Yin, 54-years-old, of China

Chirong Yin Billings, 56-years-old, of China

Henry Alberto Araya-Vega, 52-years-old, of Costa Rica

Rufina Concho-Locklear, 82-years-old, of Mexico

Alberto Damaize-Job, 73-years-old, of Nicaragua

Armando Nava-Juarez, 51-years-old, of Mexico

Manuel Efrain Valladares, 48-years-old, of El Salvador

If convicted, the 19 non-citizens face anywhere from one year to six years in federal prison and fines of $100,000 to $350,000. It is unclear if convictions will make the non-citizens eligible for deportation.

President Trump won North Carolina against Democrat Hillary Clinton in 2016 by a margin of fewer than 174,000 votes. In Mecklenburg County, home to the state’s largest city of Charlotte, Clinton won by a huge margin with more than 62 percent of the vote.

In this year’s presidential election, Democrats are fighting to implement universal mail-in voting that would deliver every registered voter a ballot to fill out, unsolicited. Government Accountability Insititute (GAI) research director Eric Eggers has told Breitbart News that such a plan could see about 24 million ineligible or inaccurate voter registrants receiving mail-in ballots.

John Binder is a reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter at @JxhnBinder.