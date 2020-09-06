Mark Kelly Supporter Allegedly Threatens to Shoot Rep. Paul Gosar in the Head

Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz., speaks during a Congressional Field Hearing on the Affordable Care Act's impact on Americans, Friday, Dec. 6, 2013, in Apache Junction, Ariz.
AP Photo/Matt York
An activist for Arizona Senate candidate Mark Kelly (D) allegedly threatened on Monday to shoot Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ) in the head.

The Arizona Daily Independent identified the Kelly supporter as retired teacher Margaret Kathleen Spangenberg. She allegedly made the threat during a phone call Monday.

The Independent posted a transcript of the phone call:

WARNING: GRAPHIC LANGUAGE

So, the way I see it, since you supported a child rapist who has 65 years of crimes and you are doing shit about Covid, and I’ve had people die, I think it’s totally ok for me to come with my gun and shoot you in the head.

That’s what we think of you Mr. Gosar. You’re a murderer supporter and you are just going down. Murderer, murderer, murderer supporter, you are going down.

And we’ll make sure we’ll send lots of protesters your way too.

You’re a real big fucking piece of shit.

On Sunday. September 5, 2020, Rep. Gosar tweeted about the phone call:

Two days earlier — on September 3, 2020 — Gosar tweeted about discussing the threat with 550 KFYI’s James Harris: “I was on the James Harris Show to discuss political violence and a death threat against me from a Mark Kelly activist.”

