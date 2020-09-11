Franklin Graham on 9/11: Pray for the Families and Nation, ‘Only God Can Fix the Problems We’re Facing’

Rev. Franklin Graham speaks during Franklin Graham's "Decision America" California tour at the Stanislaus County Fairgrounds on May 29, 2018 in Turlock, California. Rev. Franklin Graham is touring California for the weeks leading up to the California primary election on June 5th with a message for evangelicals to vote. (Photo …
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Hannah Bleau

Rev. Franklin Graham commemorated the 19th anniversary of the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks and urged Americans young and old to never forget the victims, their families, and heroes who rushed in to save others. He also asked patriots to pray for the current state of the nation, expressing his belief that “only God can fix the problems we’re facing.”

“19 years ago today, 19 terrorists attacked this nation in the name of Islam, taking the lives of nearly 3,000 American men, women, and children,” he said on Friday.

“Our nation was shocked to the core by the horrific actions perpetrated by these enemies of our country and those behind them. None of us will ever forget where we were at the moment we heard the news. It’s a day I certainly will #NeverForget,” he continued, citing a portion of President Trump’s Proclamation on National Days of Prayer and Remembrance:

Our Nation’s darkest hour was pierced by candlelight, our anguish was met with prayer, and our grief was met with unity. Like so many times before in our country’s history, we sought peace and strength through faith…we pray for the families of all those who were lost and honor the courageous heroes who came through for our Nation when we needed them most. Together, as one Nation under God, we renew our vow to never forget. We cherish each other as fellow Americans and look proudly to our flag—an unwavering reminder of freedom’s triumph over fear. And, above all, we thank God for the strength and courage He has provided us, and take heart that our beloved departed now rest in His loving embrace.

Graham continued, asking Americans to pray for the families of those who were lost as a result of the attacks as well as for the “state of our nation today.”

“I believe that only God can fix the problems we’re facing. He alone is our hope in the middle of the unrest,” Graham said. “Turn to Him today”:

9-11-2001. 19 years ago today, 19 terrorists attacked this nation in the name of Islam, taking the lives of nearly 3,000…

Posted by Franklin Graham on Friday, September 11, 2020

President Trump, in his Proclamation on Patriot Day 2020, honored the “nearly 3,000 innocent Americans who were senselessly killed on September 11” and remembered the “courage, heroism, and resilience Americans displayed on 9/11.”

“As we recall the images of our American Flag raised from the ashes of Ground Zero and the Pentagon, we are reminded that good triumphs over evil,” he said.

Other political figures repeated such sentiments on Friday.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH), issued a brief statement on not just those lost on September 11, 2001, but in the Benghazi attacks eleven years later:

Rep. Steve Scalise (R-LA) said that Americans responding to the tragic events with “courage, strength, and patriotism- proved why America is the greatest country on earth”:

More:

.

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.