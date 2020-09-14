Oregon Homeowners Warn Looters Amid Wildfire: ‘You Loot, We Shoot’

Oregon homeowners have issued warnings for those who seek to loot and damage property amid wildfire evacuations, posting signs that state they will shoot and kill those who do so.

“You loot, we shoot,” read one handpainted sign outside of a home, which was captured by KPTV journalist Devin Eskew as he covered the destruction. “We won’t call your family. Your body will never be found!! Bang bang,” another sign stated.

Some of the many warnings residents have posted between Colton and Estacada. @fox12oregon pic.twitter.com/gOstHelXH0 — Devin Eskew (@Devin_Eskew) September 12, 2020

Other signs captured by Eskew warn looters and arsonists that the homeowners are still in the area.

“Home and armed. U Loot we shoot,” another sign stated. Another sign reads, “Looters and arsonists will be SHOT.”

As a result of the wildfire’s spread in Oregon, more than ten percent of the state’s population, which includes more than 500,000 people, have been told to vacate the area in an attempt to stray from danger.

“The last thing I want to see is anything tragically happen because somebody’s overreacting to something they think is criminal and it is not,” Clackamas County Sheriff Craig Roberts said.

According to local authorities in Oregon, certain residents have begun setting up roadblocks and requesting identification before allowing other individuals to enter certain neighborhoods.