Fed Up New Yorkers Paint ‘F**k Cuomo and de Blasio’ Mural in Brooklyn

Fed up New Yorkers painted a massive mural over the weekend — reminiscent of the Black Lives Matter street murals in front of Trump Tower in New York City and near the White House in Washington, DC. It reads, “Fuck Cuomo and de Blasio.”

According to the New York Post, the mural went up on Saturday in the early morning hours “of an annual block party which this year doubled as a ‘small business owner protest.'”

An attendee told the outlet that people got the idea to paint the message in giant yellow letters on North 15:

New Yorkers now protesting the horrible, disastrous, failed leadership of Andrew Cuomo and Bill De Blasio: https://t.co/iRXGopAkaN — MARK SIMONE (@MarkSimoneNY) September 21, 2020

Profane mural slamming Cuomo and de Blasio.

Does it go too far? @77WABCradio pic.twitter.com/MnmxZd0DFj — Lidia Curanaj (@LidiaNews) September 20, 2020

“It was a big hit. The crowds cheered. Even the cops chuckled,” the unnamed individual said.

However, the city reacted quickly. Department of Transportation crews removed the message within 24 hours of its completion, despite local officials, such as New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio (D) and D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser (D), having recently commissioned Black Lives Matter murals on the streets of their cities.

According to the Post, “They told the partygoers it came from up top and they were told the sign said ‘F–k the police,’ the attendee said, though it was unclear whether the workers meant that the order came from top DOT officials or City Hall.”

In June, city workers in Washington, DC, completed Black Lives Matter Plaza, painting the words on a portion of 16th street near the White House:

The section of 16th street in front of the White House is now officially “Black Lives Matter Plaza”. pic.twitter.com/bbJgAYE35b — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) June 5, 2020

Mayor Bowser used the display as a backdrop during last month’s Democratic National Convention speech, in which she accused President Trump of fanning the flames of racism.

The following month, New York City Mayor de Blasio famously assisted in the completion of a Black Lives Matter mural on Fifth Avenue in front of Trump Tower.

“Our city isn’t just painting the words on Fifth Avenue. We’re committed to the meaning of the message,” he said at the time: