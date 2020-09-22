Republican challenger John James called on incumbent U.S. Sen. Gary Peters (D-MI) to evaluate a likely nominee for the U.S. Supreme Court on “merits, not on the basis of party politics.”

Like most other Democrats, Peters does not believe President Trump should submit a nominee, and the Senate should not do its job and hold a vote.

“Acting on a lifetime appointment to our nation’s highest court with 45 days until Election Day would further divide the Senate and our country — and voting is already underway or will soon begin, including in Michigan,” Peters said in a statement on Saturday.

“Voters should have their voices heard, and there should not be a Supreme Court nomination until the next presidential term begins.”

“On the current process, whenever a nominee is put forward, I call on Sen. Gary Peters to do something he has never done – fairly and honestly evaluate the nominee on his or her merits, not on the basis of party politics,” James said in a news release.

James noted 12 nominees have been considered during Peters’s 30 years in politics, “and EVERY time Peters has taken the party line position – he always supports Supreme Court nominees from Democrat Presidents and always opposes Supreme Court nominees from Republican Presidents.”

According to James, Peters voted against going into Senate recess in 2016 so President Obama’s selection of Judge Merrick Garland could be considered.

In April 2016, Peters staged a photo op with Garland and demanded a hearing and vote on his nomination, the Detroit News reported.

“The president has done his constitutional duty, which is to make a nomination to the Supreme Court with the vacancy, and now it’s time for the United States Senate to do our constitutional duty, which is to provide advice and consent and that means holding formal hearings,” he said at the time.

According to the paper, “Democrats have accused Republicans of ignoring their constitutional responsibilities to consider the sitting president’s nominee.”

“It shouldn’t matter which political party is in the White House and I will have the same standard whether it’s a Republican or Democrat, because no one owns me,” James said.

“As your senator I will fairly and honestly evaluate every supreme court nominee, regardless of which political party nominates. I will apply the same standard to every nominee, whether from a Republican or a Democrat President. This is what the people of Michigan expect.”

Kyle Olson is a reporter for Breitbart News. He is also host of “The Kyle Olson Show,” syndicated on Michigan radio stations on Saturdays. Listen to segments on YouTube or download full podcast episodes. Follow him on Twitter, like him on Facebook, and follow him on Parler.