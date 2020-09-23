Senate Committee: Hunter Biden Paid Women Linked to ‘Prostitution or Human Trafficking’

A new Senate Committee report alleges that Hunter Biden paid women linked to “Eastern European prostitution or [a] human trafficking ring.”

The report, released Wednesday by the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs and the Senate Committee on Finance, alleges that Biden made a series of questionable financial transactions, opening him and his family to extortion and counterintelligence concerns.

The committees’ report confirms in a footnote that Biden “sent thousands of dollars” to individuals involved with “possible human trafficking,” associated with the adult entertainment industry, or associated with prostitution.

From the report:

The records note that it is a documented fact that Hunter Biden has sent funds to nonresident alien women in the United States who are citizens of Russia and Ukraine and who have subsequently wired funds they have received from Hunter Biden to individuals located in Russia and Ukraine. The records also note that some of these transactions are linked to what “appears to be an Eastern European prostitution or human trafficking ring.”

The report notes existing extensive public reporting concerning Biden’s alleged involvement with prostitution services, which it does not confirm or refute.

While the committees raise concerns about Biden’s payments, they do not specifically detail the individuals involved with former Vice President Joe Biden’s son.

“The Committees will continue to analyze the records in their possession,” the report notes.