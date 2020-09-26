During a speech to the U.S Conference of Mayors on Saturday, Joe Biden claimed he was elected to the Senate “180 years ago.”

Watch:

Joe Biden says he got to the Senate 180 years agohttps://t.co/qlD6ZMR1fG pic.twitter.com/zxZKvXA6jj — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) September 26, 2020

He read the line with a chuckle and did not correct himself.

If that was true, Biden would have been in the Senate in 1840 with the likes of John C. Calhoun, James Buchanan, Franklin Pierce, and Henry Clay.

On Friday, Biden made an appearance on MSNBC, and appeared to lose his train of thought and host Stephanie Ruhle bailed him out:

Awkward. MSNBC’s Stephanie Ruhle just had to help Joe Biden remember what he’s talking about after he loses his train of thought pic.twitter.com/5u49j8P9zU — TV News HQ (@TVNewsHQ) September 26, 2020

“For example, the paycheck protection act. You know, one percent of the money has gone out. One percent. One percent of the, uh — that’s not the paycheck — the um, uh, the, uh, the bill for small, for major…” Biden struggled.

“Main Street Lending,” Ruhle jumped in, referring to the actual program.

“Main Street Lending. One percent’s gone out,” Biden said.

On Saturday, the Biden campaign called a “lid” — that is, no more public sightings for the day — at 9:32 am:

The Biden campaign called a lid for Saturday 9/26 in-person events at 9:32 am — Mona Salama (@MonaSalama_) September 26, 2020

Breitbart News reported Biden has been off the campaign trail more than one-third of September.

