Joe Biden claims President Donald Trump has hurt America’s standing in the world, but a former Italian foreign minister told The Kyle Olson Show this week that Trump’s achievements are “impressive.”

“This American president has obtained remarkable results and gained a lot of respect on issues which are fundamental interest for my country and for the Europeans,” Giulio Terzi di Sant’Agata said.

He said the peace deal recently signed at the White House constitutes “a new partnership” between the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, and Israel.

“These have been very impressive achievements” for Trump, Terzi said.

Terzi, who also served as the Italian ambassador to France, Israel, and the United States, told The Kyle Olson Show that he thinks Trump is handling Iran correctly.

He said Trump’s strategy is “maximum pressure,” while the Obama-Biden strategy was one of “maximum appeasement,” and he argued that more European countries should follow Trump’s lead.

“The sooner the better, the Europeans should change their policy,” Terzi said.

He deemed the Islamic regime a “terrorist, war-mongering criminal organization.”

Terzi was in attendance at a “Free Iran” rally in 2018 when a Belgian-Iranian couple allegedly attempted to bomb the event organized by the National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI).

Assadollah Assadi, an Iranian diplomat, is accused of being the mastermind behind the plot and is scheduled to stand trial in late November.

“We did risk our life” to participate in the rally and support the cause for a free Iran, he said.

“The international must become much more serious” about the threat Iran poses, Terzi said, adding sanctions and an “economic blockade” should be implemented as a result of the attempted attack.

He said the alleged plot was “state terrorism” against the NCRI event that was held in suburban Paris, which was also attended by several Americans including former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani and former House Speaker Newt Gingrich.

“We can’t just pretend that nothing happens and appease the mullahs,” Terzi said.

“That is just not possible anymore.”

