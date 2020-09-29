CLAIM: Former Vice President Joe Biden claimed during the presidential debate on Tuesday night that President Donald Trump wanted to repeal the Affordable Care Act (ACA) from “day one.”

VERDICT: False. President Trump has wanted to repeal and replace, not eliminate entirely, the Affordable Care Act with a plan to reduce costs and increase healthcare options.

“The president’s made it clear that the wants to get rid of the Affordable Care Act,” Biden claimed during the debate. “He’s been running on that, he ran on that, and then he governed on that.”

However, despite Biden’s claim, Trump does not want to repeal the Affordable Care Act or Obamacare. The president has moved to repeal and replace the ACA with a healthcare plan that would reduce healthcare costs and increase healthcare choices for every American.

During the president’s first term in office, multiple Obamacare proposals, including the American Health Care Act (AHCA), the Better Care Reconciliation Act (BCRA), and the Graham-Cassidy block grant proposal. These three plans did not repeal the entirety of the ACA.

Further, the president has pushed for less expensive alternatives to Obamacare, such as short-term health insurance plans, Association Health Plans, and Health Reimbursement Accounts (HRAs).

Trump vowed last week to protect Americans’ ability to buy health insurance, including those with preexisting conditions.

The president also promised that, should the Supreme Court strike the ACA in an incoming Supreme court case, they would pursue a better healthcare plan than Obamacare. Trump said that his healthcare plan would emphasize more choice, reduced costs, and better care for every American.

“If we win, we will have a better and less expensive plan that will always protect individuals with preexisting conditions,” the president said.

Sean Moran is a congressional reporter for Breitbart News. Follow him on Twitter @SeanMoran3.