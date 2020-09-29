Joe Biden Definitively Calls Donald Trump a Racist: ‘He’s the Racist’

Joe Biden (D) called President Donald Trump a racist during a tense exchange in Tuesday night’s first presidential debate.

During the debate, moderator Chris Wallace asked President Trump about his decision to ban the federal government from using “Critical Race Theory” in diversity training.

“We were paying people hundreds of thousands of dollars to teach very bad ideas, and, frankly, very sick ideas, and really, they were teaching people to hate our country,” Trump said:

“I’m not going to do that. I’m not going to allow that to happen. We have to go back to the core values of this country. They were teaching people that our country is a horrible place, it’s a racist place, and they were teaching people to hate our country, and I’m not going to allow that to happen,” he added.

“Nobody’s doing that,” Biden responded. “He’s the racist. I know a lot more about this than he does.”

“The fact is, there is racial insensitivity. People have to be made aware of what other people feel like — what insults them, what is demeaning to them,” the former vice president continued.