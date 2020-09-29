Joe Biden: ‘I Am the Democratic Party Right Now’

Former Vice President Joe Biden on Tuesday defended his plan for health care during the first presidential debate, arguing that he was in charge of the Democrat Party’s plan for health care.

President Donald Trump interrupted Joe Biden to note that the Democrat Party is already pursuing a socialized government health care system for all Americans.

“Your party wants to go socialist medicine, and socialist health care, and they’re going to dominate you, Joe. You know that,” Trump said.

“The party is me. Right now, I am the Democratic Party. I am the Democratic Party right now,” Biden replied forcefully.

“Not according to Harris,” Trump replied, citing Biden’s running mate Kamala Harris.

Trump argued that he wanted to provide Americans with good health care, and Biden argued that he wanted to expand Obamacare.