Kamala Harris Gave 1.1% of Income to Charity in 2019

Sen. Kamala Harris (D-CA) and her husband, attorney Douglas Emhoff, gave 1.1% of their income to charity in 2019, tax records show.

Harris reported giving $35,390 to charity, while she and her husband earned $3,095,950 in taxable income.

Though earning far more than Joe Biden, who heads the Democratic ticket, Harris and Emhoff gave slightly less to charity as a percentage of their income than the former vice president and his wife, Dr. Jill Biden, did. They gave 1.5% in 2019.

Harris and Emhoff gave to several different charities, including several universities and a foundation in memory of Matthew Silverman, which focuses on suicide prevention.

The Biden/Harris campaign released several tax records ahead of the first presidential debate to show a contrast with President Donald Trump, who has not released his tax returns, but whose taxes have been the subject of recent reporting by the New York Times.

The Times claimed that Trump paid no taxes or very little federal tax in recent years, due to business losses though it noted that he had in fact paid millions to the U.S. Treasury and rolled over the payment to future taxable years.

Vice President Mike Pence has not released any tax returns since taking office in 2017, though he has filed them. In 2015, he and his wife, Karen Pence, gave about 8% of their income to charity.

