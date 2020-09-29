President Trump and Joe Biden (D) are tied in battleground North Carolina, a University of Massachusetts Lowell survey released this week showed.

The survey, funded by the University of Massachusetts Lowell and analyzed by the Center for Public Opinion, showed both Trump and Biden in a dead heat in North Carolina with 47 percent support each. Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen garnered two percent support, followed by the Green Party’s Howie Hawkins, who saw one percent support:

President Trump enjoys a slight edge among the state’s independent voters, leading Biden 42 percent to 40 percent.

When asked to choose between Trump and Biden — excluding the named third-party candidates — the president takes a slight edge, besting the former vice president 49 percent to 48 percent. In that scenario, two percent still indicated that they would vote for another candidate, and two percent said they remained undecided.

A slight majority of likely voters in North Carolina, 51 percent, said they either strongly or somewhat disapprove of Trump’s job performance, while 49 percent said they either strongly or somewhat approve. Voters also remain relatively split on the prospect of Biden and his allies “cheating in order to win the election.”

“Regardless of who you are planning to vote for, how much do you think Joe Biden and his allies are cheating in order to win the election?” the survey asked.

While 41 percent said “not at all” and 13 percent said “very little,” 20 percent said “somewhat,” and 27 percent said “a great deal.”

When presented with the same question but focusing on Trump and his allies, 36 percent said “a great deal,” 17 percent said “somewhat,” 13 percent said “very little,” and 34 percent said “not at all.”

The survey, taken September 18-25 among 921 likely voters, has a margin of error of +/- 4.1 percent.

In 2016, Trump defeated Hillary Clinton in the Old North State by 3.6 percent.