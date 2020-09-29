Trump to Biden on Debate Night: ‘There’s Nothing Smart About You’

President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden met face to face on Tuesday for the first of three presidential debates, where President Trump claimed “there’s nothing smart about” Biden.

Trump’s comment came after Biden insisted that “a lot more people will die” as a result of COVID-19 unless Trump gets “a lot smarter.”

“Did you use the word ‘smart,'” Trump asked rhetorically. “So, you said you went to Delaware State, but forgot the name of your college. You didn’t go to Delaware State. You graduated at the lowest, or almost the lowest, of your class. Don’t ever use the word smart with me.”

“Don’t ever use that word because, you know what, there’s nothing smart about you,” Trump continued, before highlighting Biden’s long-term politcal career. “In 47 years, you’ve done nothing.”

Last week, officials at the Delaware State University refuted Biden’s October 2019 claim that he attended the historically black institution.