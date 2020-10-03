White House Physician Sean Conley updated the public about the president’s condition after contracting the coronavirus, reporting that the medical staff was “cautiously optimistic.”

“President Trump continues to do well, having made substantial progress since diagnosis,” Conley wrote in a memo released to reporters.

He added, “While not yet out of the woods, the team remains cautiously optimistic.”

The president’s physician said that the president completed his second dose of Remdesivir and was fever free and off supplemental oxygen. He noted that the president had an oxygen saturation level between 96-98 percent.

“He spent most of the afternoon conducting business and has been up moving about the medical suite without difficulty,” Conley wrote.

Conley said the staff would continue observing the president and his clinical status and continue the doses of Remdesivir.

The president will likely remain in the hospital for several more days as he continues fighting the virus.

Earlier Saturday, Conley said that the second “inflammatory” phase of the virus had not occured but would likely do so in a few days.

The White House also released a four-minute video of President Trump addressing the American people.

“I came here, wasn’t feeling so well. I feel much better now,” he said. “We’re working hard to get me all the way back.”