Portland Mugshots: Several Arrested, Suspect Smashes Police Vehicle

Several demonstrators were arrested over the weekend after continual nights of protests in Portland, one who smashed a police vehicle and another who violated a federal court order by participating in Sunday’s protest.

Violent protests broke out in Portland yet again over the weekend. On Sunday, one man approached a police vehicle, smashing the back window and pepper-spraying the interior. Police eventually apprehended the man, who tried to escape in a vehicle. Officers found “window punch tools, pepper spray, throwing knives, a laser pointer, a slingshot, rocks, and more” inside the vehicle. The suspect, John B. Russell, 41, faces charges of “Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Aggravated Harassment, and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree,” per the Portland Police Bureau:

A @PortlandPolice officer was ambushed in an attack. A man smashed the cop's car window & maced him. He escaped in a car but was caught. John B. Russell, 41, was found carrying knives, a laser pointer, rocks, slingshot & other weapons used at #antifa riots https://t.co/Dj10jFsaBR pic.twitter.com/eXb32Du0md — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

Another protester, Carly A. Ballard, who was reportedly hit in the face by an impact munition, reportedly violated her federal court order by participating in Sunday’s protest. According to journalist Andy Ngo, Ballard has been arrested three times “in recent months.”

“Her local charges were dropped but she’s being federally prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a federal officer,” Ngo added:

Carly A. Ballard was at the violent Portland #antifa protest last night in violation of her federal @USAO_OR court order. She's been arrested 3 times in recent months. Her local charges were dropped but she's being federally prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a federal officer. pic.twitter.com/2wiru477oI — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

Jeff Singer, 33, was also among those arrested Sunday. He faces charges of assaulting a public safety officer, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a peace officer, and escape in the third-degree:

Jeffrey Richard Singer, 33, of Portland, is an active militant #antifa. He was arrested at the violent protest & charged w/felony assault of an officer, felony criminal mischief, escape & more. He was quickly released without bail. #PortlandMugshots https://t.co/juZopAcDGp pic.twitter.com/VwZmfNEKqE — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) October 5, 2020

Other arrestees include:

Patrick Welsch, 29, of Seattle – second-degree disorderly conduct

Devlin O’Neill, 30, of Portland – first-degree criminal mischief; interfering with a peace officer; second-degree disorderly conduct

Jason Grant, 22, of Vancouver – first-degree criminal mischief

Conor Finnegan, 28, of Portland – first-degree criminal mischief

Amber Purkapile, 21, of Portland – second-degree criminal mischief

6 New Reports from #Portland 10.4 County Courthouse vandalizing.https://t.co/WtgWSdz54J Charges include – assaulting police, criminal mischief, escape, interfering. 4 of the 6 have at least one AntifaWatch report.#PortlandProtests #PortlandMugshots #PortlandRiots pic.twitter.com/WgoWqDrq8b — AntifaWatch (@AntifaWatch2) October 5, 2020

Dozens have been arrested in Portland over the last few weeks, some of whom have been released without bail:

Arrested at the violent #antifa protest, charged & released without bail: John Colin Hacker, 36, of Portland https://t.co/WUN6yj4T36 Ruby Martin, 30, of Springfield, Ore.: felony assault of an officer, felony riot & more https://t.co/JijKPMZa8P#PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots pic.twitter.com/f3rDohlK0U — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020

Arrested at the violent #antifa protest, charged w/criminal offenses & released without bail: Michael Colten, 28, of Minnesota; he escaped from the police van but was caughthttps://t.co/roiPD3I5SK Mark Joseph Franks, 28 https://t.co/re6dzCW0IT#PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots pic.twitter.com/jPBmLYej6d — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 28, 2020

Arrested at the violent 113th #antifa Portland protest: Chris N. Khatami, 30 https://t.co/16LO7rlSBT Aaron LaPointe-Atchison, 33, of Portland: He faces additional charges for trying to escape from police twice during riot https://t.co/iFXmyXWo2A#PortlandRiots #PortlandMugshots pic.twitter.com/bizhcWwvYO — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 29, 2020

Misty Dawn Poole-Bohannon was arrested today in Portland, Ore. & charged with trespass and interfering with public transportation. https://t.co/duH9CGESJX #PortlandMugshots pic.twitter.com/ChodvLEXOR — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) September 11, 2020

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who once suggested that authorities are “intentionally” setting fires to justify “attacking community members,” has since called for deputized officers to be pulled from Portland “immediately.”