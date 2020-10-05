Portland Mugshots: Several Arrested, Suspect Smashes Police Vehicle

Carly A. Ballard
Portland Police
Hannah Bleau

Several demonstrators were arrested over the weekend after continual nights of protests in Portland, one who smashed a police vehicle and another who violated a federal court order by participating in Sunday’s protest.

Violent protests broke out in Portland yet again over the weekend. On Sunday, one man approached a police vehicle, smashing the back window and pepper-spraying the interior. Police eventually apprehended the man, who tried to escape in a vehicle. Officers found “window punch tools, pepper spray, throwing knives, a laser pointer, a slingshot, rocks, and more” inside the vehicle.  The suspect, John B. Russell, 41, faces charges of “Assaulting a Public Safety Officer, Aggravated Harassment, and Criminal Mischief in the First Degree,” per the Portland Police Bureau:

Another protester, Carly A. Ballard, who was reportedly hit in the face by an impact munition, reportedly violated her federal court order by participating in Sunday’s protest. According to journalist Andy Ngo, Ballard has been arrested three times “in recent months.”

“Her local charges were dropped but she’s being federally prosecuted for allegedly assaulting a federal officer,” Ngo added:

Jeff Singer, 33, was also among those arrested Sunday. He faces charges of assaulting a public safety officer, first-degree criminal mischief, interfering with a peace officer, and escape in the third-degree:

Other arrestees include:

Patrick Welsch, 29, of Seattle – second-degree disorderly conduct
Devlin O’Neill, 30, of Portland – first-degree criminal mischief; interfering with a peace officer; second-degree disorderly conduct
Jason Grant, 22, of Vancouver – first-degree criminal mischief
Conor Finnegan, 28, of Portland – first-degree criminal mischief
Amber Purkapile, 21, of Portland – second-degree criminal mischief

Dozens have been arrested in Portland over the last few weeks, some of whom have been released without bail:

Portland City Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty, who once suggested that authorities are “intentionally” setting fires to justify “attacking community members,” has since called for deputized officers to be pulled from Portland “immediately.”

