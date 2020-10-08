Sen. Thom Tillis (R-NC) released an ad on Thursday torching North Carolina Senate Democrat Cal Cunningham’s “hypocrisy” and refusal to address his extramarital affair.

Tillis’s ad, “Hypocrisy,” criticizes Cunningham for his reluctance to fully address his affair with Arlene Guzman Todd, a California public relations strategist.

During a fundraiser on Wednesday night, Cunningham said he is “deeply sorry” for his actions but then proceeded to blame Tillis for distracting voters from something other than the “issues.”

The Tillis ad showcases that Cunningham made telling “truth” the centerpiece of his campaign and that his affair has upended the pivotal Senate race.

The transcript of the ad reads:

NARRATOR: His campaign was one big lie.

CAL CUNNINGHAM: Here in North Carolina, the truth still matters.

NARRATOR: But it was all hypocrisy

ANCHOR 1: Cal Cunningham was caught in a sexting scandal.

ANCHOR 2: With a woman who was not his wife.

ANCHOR 3: The relationship went beyond suggestive texts to an intimate encounter at his North Carolina home in July.

ANCHOR 4: The woman who he is accused of having an alleged affair with is married to a combat veteran.

ANCHOR 5: The Army Reserve is investigating Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate, Cal Cunningham.

Luke Blanchat, the Tillis campaign manager, said in a statement on Wednesday that the North Carolina Democrat needs to fully address his affair with the voters of North Carolina.

He said:

Cal Cunningham, along with Chuck Schumer, the head of the Democratic liberal establishment, will spend tens of millions of dollars to convince voters he is something that he is not, but in the last week, we’ve seen his failed candidacy on full display. The scandal itself shows that Cunningham lacks the judgment and character necessary to be a United States Senator, but his inability to apologize and fully account for his transgressions makes them even worse.

“Cunningham has said the truth still matters in North Carolina, and it’s time he comes clean to the voters and the press about the full scope of his misconduct,” he added.

