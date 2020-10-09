In a review of key U.S. Senate races this election season, the president of abortion industry watchdog Operation Rescue warned Kansans against ignoring state Sen. Barbara Bollier’s (D) “radical support” for abortion.

“Kansans are predominately pro-life, and it will be up to the pro-life supporters in Kansas to thwart this underhanded attempt to take over this seat for the pro-abortion left,” Troy Newman wrote Thursday. “Operation Rescue fully supports and endorses Roger Marshall [R] for U.S. Senate and urges Kansans to make sure they are registered and get to the polls to vote in person for President [Donald] Trump and Roger Marshall.”

In 25 days we’re going to flip this seat and make history. — Dr. Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) October 9, 2020

Marshall and Bollier are vying for the open seat vacated by the retirement of Republican Sen. Pat Roberts.

Bollier is a retired anesthesiologist, and Marshall is a member of the American Association of Pro-Life Obstetricians and Gynecologists (AAPLOG).

We’re seeing great momentum in Garden City & across Kansas! Kansans deserve a pro-life senator who will defend their values — not one more rubberstamp for the left’s agenda. https://t.co/qowu6vixPN #kssen — Dr. Roger Marshall (@RogerMarshallMD) October 6, 2020

“Despite virtually no serious polling in this race, the seat has been considered a solidly Republican one,” Operation Rescue reported. “However, [we believe] that Bollier has a dramatic funding and public relations advantage over Marshall that has placed this seat in jeopardy.”

Bollier tweeted results of a poll that showed she is leading Marshall by three points:

🚨 NEW LEAD 🚨

A new poll has us up 3 points! We’re gaining incredible momentum and we can’t stop now. There’s still time to reach voters, organize and turn these numbers into reality. Election Day is right around the corner, help us finish strong: https://t.co/R5P07cLegt — Dr. Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) October 8, 2020

Operation Rescue noted Bollier, who left the Republican Party in 2018, is actually running as a “moderate” who is backed by some Republicans.

“She has boasted of being an ‘elder’ in her church and ‘leading with Christian values,’” the organization observed:

Kansans need to understand the Democratic tactic employed in this tight race. Democrat public relations firms in the past have polled Kansans to see what resonates with them on issues and language. Then they craft a campaign message that coincides with what Kansans want to hear. That deceptive tactic helped elect Democrat Laura Kelly as Kansas Governor in 2018.

“Bollier’s effort to portray herself as a ‘Christian values moderate’ is just her public relations persona,” Newman stated. “It is not who she really is. In reality, she is a leftist Democrat who will take her marching orders from [Senate Minority Leader] Chuck Schumer [D-NY] and Planned Parenthood in Washington.”

In 2016, when still a Republican state representative, Bollier supported a bill to repeal a ban on tele-abortions, enabling more women and girls to perform their own at-home, drug-induced abortions.

However, at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic, she voted against a bipartisan bill that temporarily expanded telemedicine so that more Kansans could obtain medical care.

Her reason for voting against the bill was that it would allow out-of-state physicians to treat Kansans.

According to the Kansas Health Institute, the bill allowed out-of-state physicians to practice telemedicine if they advise the Kansas Board of Healing Arts in writing, and if they hold an unrestricted license to practice medicine in another state and are not the subject of an investigation or disciplinary action.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reported Bollier said she was alarmed the bill would enable out-of-state health care professionals who were not overseen by the state licensure board to treat Kansans.

“This creates a tremendous safety issue for the people of Kansas,” she said.

Bollier stated she follows “science,” but, with many other states allowing expanded telemedicine services that allow physicians in good standing from other regions to treat patients during the pandemic, the Democrat’s expressed reason for voting against these services appeared to be a concern over a change in regulations.

In 2011, Bollier also voted against a popular bill that required both parents or guardians to consent to a minor’s abortion.

As Kansans for Life pointed out, the language in the bill clearly stated the consent of the mother would be sufficient if the girl has been attacked by either a father figure or legal guardian.

Nevertheless, Bollier said she voted against the bill because some girls are raped by family members, including their fathers.

“And to expect someone who has been raped to go to their rapist and get permission to deal with the issue seems cruel and unusual,” she said.

Kansans for Life said Bollier either did not read the bill or was attempting to deceive voters about the measure.

In her current race, Bollier seems focused on the Democrat strategy of identity politics, hence her recent tweet about becoming “the first woman physician in the Senate.”

I’m going to become the first woman physician in the Senate. It’s about time. — Dr. Barbara Bollier (@BarbaraBollier) October 5, 2020

Marshall has earned the endorsement of the Susan B. Anthony List’s (SBA List) Candidate Fund PAC.

“Dr. Roger Marshall is an unwavering champion for unborn children,” said the Honorable Marilyn Musgrave, SBA List’s vice president of government affairs.

“His 100% pro-life voting record in Congress stands in stark contrast to his opponent Barbara Bollier, who shamefully supports late-term abortion and is endorsed by the abortion industry,” Musgrave added. “Unlike Bollier, who is radically out of step with constituents’ values, pro-life Kansans can count on Roger Marshall to make their voices heard.”