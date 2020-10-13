Poll: Joe Biden, Donald Trump Statistically Tied in Pennsylvania

Joe Biden (D) and President Donald Trump are statistically tied in Pennsylvania, a Trafalgar Group survey released Tuesday revealed.

While the former vice president leads Trump 47.4 percent to 45.1 percent, Biden’s 2.3 percent lead is well within the survey’s +/- 2.97 percent margin of error, indicating a statistical tie in the state.

The survey, taken October 10-12 among 1,034 respondents, showed 3.1 percent backing Libertarian candidate Jo Jorgensen, followed by 2.6 percent who chose “someone else,” and 1.8 percent remaining undecided:

The results remain relatively unchanged from Trafalgar Group’s September poll, which showed Biden leading Trump 47.3 percent to 44.9 percent. Once again, Biden’s lead was within the survey’s +/- 2.99 percent margin of error.

Trump hopes to take the Keystone State again in November after defeating Hillary Clinton by less than a single percentage point in 2016 — 48.2 percent to the former secretary of state’s 47.5 percent. Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed Biden up in the battleground state by seven percentage points.

President Trump is visiting Johnstown, Pennsylvania, on Tuesday — a trip that follows his rally in Sanford, Florida, on Monday:

Trump supporters lined up in the rain in Johnstown, PA about 9 hours before rally begins pic.twitter.com/rVxJepIrgU — Jack Posobiec (@JackPosobiec) October 13, 2020

Trump questioned the recent polling, particularly out of Pennsylvania, last week.

“How does Biden lead in Pennsylvania Polls when he is against Fracking (JOBS!), 2nd Amendment and Religion? Fake Polls. I will win Pennsylvania!” he predicted:

How does Biden lead in Pennsylvania Polls when he is against Fracking (JOBS!), 2nd Amendment and Religion? Fake Polls. I will win Pennsylvania! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 6, 2020

As Breitbart News detailed, over a dozen polls showed Clinton with sizeable leads over Trump in October 2016.