Law enforcement is searching for a pair of women accused of recently assaulting a supporter of President Donald Trump in Fall River, Massachusetts.

WHDH reports:

Officers responding to a report of an assault and battery in the area of South Main and Hall streets on Oct. 8 spoke with a woman who claimed that she was attacked by two other women for flying Trump flags on her vehicle, according to the Fall River Police Department. The women pulled up to the victim’s vehicle, exchanged words about the flags, and then violently assaulted her as her daughter looked on from the backseat, Fall River Police Lt. Jay Huard said.

“She tried to de-escalate the situation by telling the two females to get away from her car. She put her window down to communicate in a better fashion and at that point, she was punched through the open window,” Huard said in a statement.

“I would just say maintain your composure. Everybody is entitled to their own opinion,” he added.

The alleged incident is the latest in a string of recent assaults targeting Trump supporters going into the November election.

A Red Bluff, California, man faces charges for allegedly attacking a 77-year-old Trump supporter last month at the post office for wearing a Make America Great Again baseball hat.

The suspect, 26-year-old Daniel Gomez-Martinez, fled the scene of the alleged assault, but was later arrested by police.

Gomez-Martinez was charged with both battery and elder abuse, said Red Bluff Police.