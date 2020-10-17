House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed Friday that a string of bombshell reports regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings and allegations of corruption stem from a broader effort by the Russian government to smear former Vice President and Democrat White House nominee Joe Biden.

Rep. Adam Schiff says he’s concerned that he hasn’t “gotten much from the intelligence community” on Russia peddling disinformation. “At times, some of the leadership, like Director Ratcliffe, not been very forthcoming in terms of the intelligence on the Russian threat.” pic.twitter.com/JhcVYlCgcf — The Situation Room (@CNNSitRoom) October 16, 2020

A partial transcript is as follows: