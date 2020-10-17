Adam Schiff Claims Hunter Biden Bombshell Reports Come ‘From the Kremlin’

Joshua Caplan

House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) claimed Friday that a string of bombshell reports regarding Hunter Biden’s business dealings and allegations of corruption stem from a broader effort by the Russian government to smear former Vice President and Democrat White House nominee Joe Biden.

A partial transcript is as follows: 

WOLF BLITZER: Does it surprise you at all that this information Rudy Giuliani is peddling very well could be connected to some sort of Russian government disinformation campaign?

CHAIRMAN ADAM SCHIFF: We know that this whole smear on Joe Biden comes from the Kremlin, that’s been clear for well over a year now that they’ve been pushing this false narrative about this vice president and his son. The idea that the president, the White House counsel and others were made aware that Giuliani was being used by Russian intelligence and using Russian intelligence, in the sense of meeting with an agent of the Kremlin and pushing out this Kremlin narrative, the idea that they were knowing and still on the floor of the Senate during the impeachment trial pushing this Kremlin narrative is pretty breathtaking. But at this point we can’t be shocked anything this administration does, no matter how craven.

