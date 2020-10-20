Rasmussen Poll: Joe Biden 48%, Donald Trump 46% in Ohio

The presidential race is narrow in battleground state Ohio, with Joe Biden (D) leading President Trump by two percentage points, according to a Rassmussen Reports survey released Tuesday.

Biden leads the president 48 percent to 46 percent in the Buckeye State, while four percent of Ohio voters remain undecided, the survey found. Biden’s lead reduces to a single percentage point, 48 percent to 47 percent, when leaners are included.

While the Democrat presidential hopeful’s lead is within the survey’s +/- 3.5 percent margin of error, it suggests that Republicans have some work to do, as Trump carried the state in 2016 by just over eight percent:

Forty-one percent of Ohio voters have already voted, with more of those votes going to the former vice president by a sizeable margin — 61 percent to 34 percent.

Across the board, 34 percent listed “Trump’s overall job performance” as the “most important issue,” followed by the economy (32 percent), public safety (11 percent), the environment (7 percent), and national security (6 percent).

Fifty percent of voters indicated that they either strongly or somewhat approve of Trump’s job performance, compared to the 49 percent who either strongly or somewhat disapprove.

Rasmussen Reports fielded the survey October 18-19 among 800 likely voters.

Tuesday’s RealClearPolitics average showed the president maintaining a razor-thin edge in Ohio, leading by a .2 percent average. Trump outperformed the polls in the Buckeye State in 2016, taking Ohio by 8.1 percent. The final RCP average showed the then-candidate taking the state by 2.2 percent.