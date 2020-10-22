Joe Biden Checks His Watch Towards End of Debate

As the final presidential debate drew to a close on Thursday, Joe Biden was caught looking at his watch.

Joe Biden looks at his watch during the debate pic.twitter.com/qxThObra4G — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) October 23, 2020

Moderator Kristen Welker brought up the topic of climate change and both candidates were in a split-screen when Biden looked at his left wrist.

During a debate in 1992, President George Bush looked at his watch and was criticized as being “out of touch” for checking the time:

John Dickerson argued Bill Clinton connected with a woman asking the candidates a question, while Bush “was caught in the background looking at his watch.”

Dickerson argued the moment “emphasized this pre-existing narrative” that he did not care.

