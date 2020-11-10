Democrats are suggesting that out-of-state Democrats temporarily move to Georgia for the sole purpose of helping to beat Senators Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) and David Perdue (R-GA) in their runoff elections against Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock on January 5.

Moving to Georgia only to vote in the election would likely amount to fraud, the Georgia Secretary of State’s office made clear to the Wall Street Journal:

A spokesman for the Georgia Secretary of State’s Office, which oversees voter registrations, declined to comment on how quickly someone could establish legal residency in Georgia, but cited state law that it is a felony to vote in Georgia elections if you are not a legal resident or if you are residing in the state briefly with the intention just to vote and then move away.

[Emphasis added] “These are sensitive issues, and election officials are going to pay attention to what is happening,” said Enrijeta Shino, a University of North Florida political science professor who has researched voting issues in Georgia. “People should be very careful about doing that.” [Emphasis added] People moving to Georgia briefly can work on campaigns and canvass for candidates, but voting in the state without the intention of staying would be considered fraud, she warned. [Emphasis added]

Still, Democrats are suggesting out-of-staters make the move.

In a November 6 post, Democrat Andrew Yang suggested that Democrats from out of state “get ready to head to Georgia” to “give Joe [Biden] a unified government.”

“There isn’t much time. The earliest date for absentee ballots to be mailed for the runoff is Nov. 18,” Yang said. “The registration deadline is Dec. 7. The In-person early voting begins Dec. 14.”

There isn’t much time. The earliest date for absentee ballots to be mailed for the runoff is Nov. 18. The registration deadline is Dec. 7. The In-person early voting begins Dec. 14. — Andrew Yang🇺🇸 (@AndrewYang) November 6, 2020

Likewise, New York Times columnist Tom Friedman told CNN that he hopes “everybody moves to Georgia in the next month or two, registers to vote, and votes for these two Democratic senators.”

A local Democrat activist, Tamara Stevens, posted to her Facebook page that “Northern Democrats” should “come on down” to Georgia to register to vote in time for the January 5 runoff election.

In response, State Rep. Vernon Jones (D) is asking Gov. Brian Kemp (R) to intervene:

Out of state liberals are planning to flood the state of Georgia in order to undermine the integrity of our election and vote in our upcoming Senate runoffs. This practice should be made ILLEGAL and I’m calling on @GovKemp to call a special session to make it so. — Vernon Jones (@RepVernonJones) November 10, 2020

