Former Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s ex-deputy Andrew Weissmann on Tuesday compared President Trump to Adolf Hitler in a tweet, amid Democrat calls for Trump supporters to join together with the left and “heal.”

Weissman, a former senior Justice Department official until he joined Mueller’s team in 2017, tweeted Tuesday morning, “For those people who say we should appease Trump, how did that approach go for Neville Chamberlain”:

For those people who say we should just appease Trump, how did that approach go for Neville Chamberlain? — Andrew Weissmann (@AWeissmann_) November 10, 2020

His comparison of Trump to Hitler comes as some Democrats and journalists called for everyone to “come together and heal”:

Schumer: "President-elect Joe Biden has told the country that it is time to come together and heal, to unify once again to fight not our political opponents but our common enemies: disease, poverty, and injustice." — Craig Caplan (@CraigCaplan) November 9, 2020

Weissmann, despite holding a top position at the DOJ until 2017, was reportedly very partisan. In December 2017, the Wall Street Journal reported that he attended former 2016 Democrat presidential nominee Hillary Clinton’s election-night party.

Election filings also state that Weissmann donated several thousand dollars to the Democratic Party, including a $2,350 contribution to the Obama Victory Fund in 2008 and $2,000 to the DNC in 2006.

Since leaving Mueller’s team and writing a book, he has lamented that the special counsel was not able to prove there was any collusion between the Trump campaign and Russia.

Never Trumper Steve Schmidt, a former adviser to John McCain, on Monday compared Trump and his family and Kellyanne Conway to Hitler and his supporters. He tweeted:

@realDonaldTrump @DonaldJTrumpJr @EricTrump @jaredkushner @IvankaTrump @KellyannePolls @FLOTUS How goes it in the delusional Fuhrer bunker? Panic? I bet. You have done incredible damage to this country. You will live your lives in shame. You are being abandoned. It’s awfully … Quiet out there, isn’t it? Everyone is just moving on. They are all leaking. You look like fools. You have been rejected. Defeated. Biden won big. The grift and vandalism is at its end. Goodbye

Quiet out there, isn’t it? Everyone is just moving on. They are all leaking. You look like fools. You have been rejected. Defeated. Biden won big. The grift and vandalism is at its end. Goodbye — Steve Schmidt (@SteveSchmidtSES) November 9, 2020

In addition, former Democrat officials, lawmakers, and journalists have been calling for Trump administration staffers to be permanently blacklisted from jobs.

CNN anchor Jake Tapper first warned Trump supporters to “think not only about what’s best for the nation (peaceful transfer of power) but how any future employers might see your character defined during adversity.”

