Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Fundraises for Georgia Senate Democrats

Progressive Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) started fundraising on Wednesday for Georgia Senate Democrat candidates Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock.

“Georgia isn’t a red state. It’s a voter-suppressed state,” Ocasio-Cortez wrote on Wednesday. “Last night #TeamAOC mobilized to raise $100k *directly* to grassroots orgs @fairfightaction, @NewGAProject,& more. Time to charge forward & support the folks leading the way. Let’s kick it up.”

Ocasio-Cortez’s link in the tweet goes to an ActBlue fundraising page for Fair Fight ACt, GALEO Impact Fund, New Georgia Action Fund, SONG Power PAC, and Asian American Advocacy Fund PAC.

The fundraising page reads:

Georgia’s reversal didn’t happen overnight. It’s thanks to the tireless local organizing work of Black, Indigenous, Latinx, and Asian-American-led groups registering voters, building community power, and running powerful get-out-the-vote campaigns. All of these organizations are fighting hard to ensure a Democratic victory in the two critical Georgia Senate runoffs. Today, we need you to invest in them. Will you make a contribution right now?

Ocasio-Cortez charged that Democrats need to “#embracethebase” in Georgia.

Ossoff hopes to defeat Sen. David Perdue (R-GA), and Warnock hope to oust Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-GA) in the two runoff elections.

The two Senate runoff elections will play a pivotal role in the battle for control of the U.S. Senate majority.

National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC) Communications Director Jesse Hunt said in a statement on Thursday that Warnock and Ossoff’s victory in the January runoffs would embolden progressives such as Ocasio-Cortez in Congress.

Hunt said:

Jon Ossoff’s and Raphael Warnock’s votes in the Senate would give people like AOC a blank check to pass an extreme agenda that would fundamentally change America to fit their socialist world view. Ossoff and Warnock have a history of surrounding themselves with people pushing an incredibly radical, anti-American agenda.

“These are the same people who could be influencing their votes and actions in the U.S. Senate,” Hunt said.

