Arizona Secretary of State Katie Hobbs (D), who recently rejected a request for an “independent analysis” of voting data, has a history of expressing disdain for President Trump and his supporters, explicitly accusing the president of standing on the side of “the freaking Nazis” and once asserting that there is “so much deplorable at Trump’s rallies.”

On Tuesday, Hobbs rejected a request from Arizona Senate President Karen Fann (R), who asked for an “independent analysis” of voting data to restore confidence among Arizonians. Hobbs promptly dismissed the request, asserting that there is “no ‘current controversy’ regarding elections in Arizona, outside of theories floated by those seeking to undermine our democratic process for political gain.”

Hobbs wrote:

I respectfully decline your request to push aside the work that remains to be done to ensure an orderly completion of this election and instead launch and fund with taxpayer dollars a boundless “independent” evaluation of “all data related to the tabulation of votes in the 2020 General Election.”

Her rejection comes as the vote count in the Grand Canyon State continues, with Trump gradually reducing Joe Biden’s (D) lead. President Trump has said that he will “easily” win the state when an audit is completed. However, Hobbs is no ally of the president, and it remains unclear if her partisan disdain — which she openly displayed in the past — will have any bearing on her handling of the election in the state.

In September 2015, months after Trump announced his intention to run for president, she expressed disgust after witnessing individuals wearing Trump shirts at an airport.

“There are Trump t-shirts. And people not embarrassed to wear them. In airports,” she said:

There are Trump t-shirts. And people not embarrassed to wear them. In airports. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) September 30, 2015

In October 2016, prior to the presidential election, Hobbs insulted Trump and his supporters, stating that there is “so much deplorable at Trump’s rallies” in response to a sign featuring a bullseye over Hillary Clinton’s face with the words “Killary Rotten Clinton”:

There is so much deplorable at Trump rallies it's hard to keep track. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 22, 2016

In August 2017, Hobbs stated, unequivocally, that Trump “is on the side of the freaking Nazis.” Her tweet came around the time of the Charlottesville riots. Despite the Democrats’ continued narrative, Trump did, in fact, condemn neo-Nazis and the white nationalists:

The President is on the side of the freaking Nazis. Don't just say stuff – DO SOMETHING!!! https://t.co/Es9ScskF58 — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 12, 2017

Three days later, Hobbs insulted both Trump and his supporters by mischaracterizing them as neo-Nazis.

Trump “made it abundantly clear he’s more interested in pandering to his neo-nazi base than being @POTUS for all Americans,” she said.

“I mean, we already knew this, right?” she added:

I mean, we already knew this, right? — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 15, 2017

However, the year prior, Hobbs repeated the “love trumps hate” mantra while admitting, “I don’t understand Trump voters”:

Love does trump hate. I don't understand Trump voters, but I want to work with them to make an America that works for everyone. pic.twitter.com/9pWF115E2H — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) November 10, 2016

Other anti-Trump tweets include:

I support this! (Except giving Trump credit for leading on anything.) https://t.co/I9C6JowY1A — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) February 2, 2017

If Trump wins we won't have a country to move out of. https://t.co/XWJDh60oGu — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 3, 2016

Half of what comes out of Trump's mouth is debunked on Snopes, so totally appropriate. Actually probably more than half. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) July 23, 2016

Oops, forgot one: getting rid of the neo-nazis in your administration @POTUS. /end (for real) — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) August 14, 2017

Thank you voters of Alabama – we’re one seat closer to stopping the Trump agenda. We just saw what happens when we fight in every zip code, in every state. Let's make it happen in Arizona in 2018!! — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) December 13, 2017

At least the racist, sexist, homophobic campaign rhetoric didn’t make it into actual policies. Oh, wait… (1/2) https://t.co/79nrnDqUGE — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 6, 2017

There’s nothing coming out of the Trump White House that’s not beneath the dignity of the White House. Now we’re watching real housewives. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 9, 2017

.@SenJohnMcCain you know what Trump said promotes rape culture, right? When will you denounce him? Undermines work on human trafficking. — Katie Hobbs (@katiehobbs) October 8, 2016

Trump had reduced Biden’s lead in Arizona to 11,635 votes as of Wednesday evening. However, he would need to take 74 percent of the remaining votes in order to take the lead and the state’s 11 electoral votes.

“If we can audit the total votes cast, we will easily win Arizona also!” Trump said on Thursday:

From 200,000 votes to less than 10,000 votes. If we can audit the total votes cast, we will easily win Arizona also! https://t.co/3eZHjdZL98 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 12, 2020

Hobbs, however, has continued to dismiss mounting questions over the integrity of the election, dismissing them as “baseless” conspiracy theories. State Sen. Fann clarified that she was not claiming fraud by requesting an “independent analysis,-” but stressed that they “must do everything we can to satisfy Arizonans that the count was lawfully done.”

“If there’s no factual basis on any of these things, then absolutely, let’s put that to rest and show them that’s not true,” she said on Wednesday. “If there’s something there that needs to be fixed, let’s fix it.”

Hobbs is hardly the only anti-Trump official to oversee tight races in key battleground states. Pennsylvania officials Gov. Tom Wolf (D), Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar (D), and Attorney General Josh Shapiro (D) have all publicly expressed opposition to Trump in deeply partisan ways as well.